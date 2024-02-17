Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Beale has said he didn't see Trai Hume and will quickly go to clarify the situation with the defender.

The Sunderland head coach has come in for criticism on social media after footage from the 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City showed him appearing to ignore Hume's attempt to shake his hand. Hume had been substituted in the latter stages of the contest as Beale turned to Luis Hemir in a bid to find an equaliser.

Beale insisted that he did not see Hume and that he has an excellent relationship with the 21-year-old.

"I didn't see him, to be honest," Beale told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"Trai passed a fitness test to play today and he was on a booking, so it was easier to keep Leo on when we made the change. If I've missed him, I'll have to go and see him now and say that to him. Listen, he is probably as close to me as any other player in the squad. There was nothing there between me and him, I honestly didn't see him."

In his post-match interview with club media, Beale separately praised Hume for his dedication in playing through the knock he had picked up a couple of days previous.

"What people won't know is, players like Trai Hume playing after a fitness test - going to the well for us," Beale said.

"I absolutely love him for the mentality that he has."

Beale took to social media on Saturday evening to further clarify the situation, posting the following statement on his instagram page: "Trai Hume is a fantastic player for our club. He gives everything for his team mates and the staff. I wasn't aware that I missed his handshake until being asked about it post game. I immediately went to see him to apologise.