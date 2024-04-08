Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Dodds says he expects Patrick Roberts to be back to his best next season after holding ‘honest’ discussions with the winger about his frustrating campaign.

Roberts returned from a hamstring injury in Sunderland’s 5-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Monday afternoon, dropping to the bench for Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Bristol City. The 27-year-old looked much sharper in his late cameo and Sunderland’s interim head coach says he is determined to capture last season’s form next time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I didn’t think Pat was great against Blackburn and that’s not a pop – I could label that at a lot of players,” Dodds said.

“But we had a really honest conversation around that, and Pat showed real maturity in terms of an admission on his behalf that he was completely below par. Pat knows my thoughts: his ability is Premier League, that is without question. Pat’s probably not going to like me at times because I probably need to put some stronger boundaries in with him. That will hopefully get the best out of him. It’s unfortunate that we’ve only got five games left. When I took over the team, if I’d have had a fully-fit Patrick Roberts, I’m sure the results would have looked completely different. We’ve had an honest conversation about the future, and Pat needs to really knuckle down in pre-season. Pat should be a pillar for this football club, to take us back to the Premier League.

“For whatever reason, this year hasn’t really gone to plan,” Dodds added.

“We’ve had an honest conversation and Pat has told me some stuff that will remain private between us two, but by his own admission, he hasn’t hit the standards that he probably hit last year. But I expect a really big pre-season from Pat, and while I’m not saying I expect him to be new and improved, I do expect a Patrick Roberts who should be playing in the Premier League from next season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dodds’ options in attacking areas have improved considerably with the return of Roberts and Jack Clarke, who completed 90 minutes against Bristol City. The interim head coach says it is a big lift for the dressing room ahead of the run in.

“Jack’s really robust,” Dodds said.