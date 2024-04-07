Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bristol City boss Liam Manning admitted his side were short of their best at the Stadium of Light on Saturday but praised his players for their resilience in earning a point.

Manning also praised his goalkeeper Max O’Leary for an ‘outstanding’ performance, particularly in a first half where Sunderland had dominated the contest. Bristol City had come into the game having beaten Leicester City and Swansea City over the Easter weekend and while Manning felt they fell short of those levels in their performance, he was pleased with the end result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Friday and Monday performances and the result were how we wanted it and then today, we know we can play a lot better,” Manning said.

““There were lots of little bits, little mistakes, little things that weren’t quite right but I thought we showed a different side to us, a resilience, a grit, a togetherness; people stepping up, like Max who was outstanding, and we’ve come to a difficult place and picked up a point with another clean sheet.

“Max was top, he made some excellent saves, especially in the first half. The change at half-time helped in terms of stopping the opportunities they created but he was excellent, he’s made so many saves for us.

“We’ve had games where we’ve made chances and been on the other end where we’ve performed well and not got the result. It’s Championship football; it’s a 55-game season where to perform like we have done in the previous two is not always easy, so that’s why I’m pleased with another clean sheet - that’s four in five now and three in a row, which we haven’t done too many times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pleased for Max, pleased for the group, let’s reflect on it but move on quickly.

“We changed it tactically at half-time, going four to five,” Manning added.

“Obviously losing Rob [Dickie] to injury, that has a big impact in how we play and how instrumental he’s been. It’s the first time Haydon has played there in a while. We thought just going to a five might help from that perspective and credit to the lads they’ve shown they can adapt in-game or between games, going from a four to a five.

“Whether it be a misplaced pass, rushing something, giving away a foul, the game is about control and, for me, we just gave up control and shifted momentum in their favour a little bit too quickly and a little bit too easily. What you underestimate when you’re sat higher up, the wind was unbelievable. It was swirling and really difficult conditions for both sides and the pitch played a bit slow, sticky and dry, which brought challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I thought the desire to defend our goal and box was outstanding, and they’re the fundamentals that any fan who turns up wants to see; they want players to step on the pitch and show fight and give everything they’ve got.

“Then it’s getting the other bits right; managing regains, keeping the ball better on transition and keeping control of the game a bit better than we showed today.”