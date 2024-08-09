Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patrick Roberts sat down with The Echo for a chat as Sunderland prepare to kick off their Championship campaign

At the end of Sunderland’s pre-season training camp in Spain, new head coach Régis Le Bris spoke of being pleased and impressed with Patrick Roberts’ physical condition. The next step, he added, was goal contributions in the final third.

Since then? Two appearances, two assists. A smart run and cross to tee up Jack Clarke at Blackpool, and then a gorgeous cross for Dennis Cirkin against Marseille a week later. In both games, Roberts was arguably his team’s most consistent goal threat.

Towards the end of last season then interim head coach spoke about this being a big pre-season for Roberts and so far, the signs are good. Roberts is fit, settled and ready to go.

“I feel good, yeah,” the 27-year-old tells The Echo.

“Pre-season is always very different to the actual season but it's always nice to chip in and build that confidence. The main thing is staying fit, I think all the lads would say the same. I've always felt that when I've had a good pre season that I can then really kick on. I've felt good all through the summer, so I'm looking forward to getting started.

“I feel really good. I've loved my time at this club and it's only getting better. You always have different objectives at the start of any season, both personal and for the team - I think like most of the fans and the staff, the end goal is to get promoted and that's what we want to work towards. It's a lot of hard work but if you've got a good game plan and good morale within the squad you can achieve anything. It's always a clean slate at the start of a season and we're looking forward to it.”

Roberts’ season last time out was badly impacted by a muscle injury suffered at Rotherham over the festive period, one that took over a month to recover from and then led to other niggles through the second half of the campaign.

It’s why a strong base through these summer months was so crucial to the winger. He believes there are a few players in the squad who are in that category, and whose progress can offer quiet optimism for supporters of a stronger campaign this time around.

“I think it's why that pre-season base is so important,” he said.

“It's hard when, you probably saw it with lads like Dennis and Aji last season, you get injured and when you come back you're trying to get fit again, you get these little niggles. It happened with me a couple of times and it's something that I've been through a few times in my career, you get one or two little injuries and they just carry on. When you can have that big pre-season block, it helps your body deal with it as you go through the season. We need a full squad and me personally I'm feeling good, better than I did twelve months ago I think. I feel in a good place and I think most of the lads are the same, to be fair.

“We know it's going to be a tough league as it is every year, I think there's a lot of experience now within the group in terms of playing games,” he added.

“A lot of lads now going into their second season which is going to be big, I know from experience that early on you can play a lot of games and feel like you've burnt out a bit - but they've been through that now and you'll see that new lease of life. We can't way to get going.”

Last season was also one of significant upheaval both on and off the pitch at Sunderland but as he approaches his 11th campaign as a senior professional, Roberts feels settled and ready to produce his best form at a club that has become a home.

“I had a newborn at the end of the last season, so you start to see things a little bit differently. I've been around a long time now, I think it's my 11th season. You see everything really, managers coming and going, staff coming and going, players... you just want that belief at the start of the season and I think we've got that at the moment with the new head coach. It's been a good pre season, we've got good ideas which we've been putting in place and it's just about going and executing it. That's all you can do as a player.

“I'm looking forward to it,” he added.

“I love it here, I love stepping out on the pitch in red and white. Especially getting back to the Stadium of Light when that comes round, it's a beautiful place when it's rocking and everyone is together. We've had so many away games this pre season and I think everyone is excited to get back there. I feel refreshed, good within myself. I've loved my two and a half years here and I think there's a lot more to come.”

Sunderland’s prospects for the season will look bright if that proves to be the case.