Sheffield Wednesday have completed a move for Sunderland summer transfer target Ike Ugbo

Ike Ugbo says his heart was set on returning to Sheffield Wednesday this summer but admits there were times when he thought that the deal might get done.

Wednesday were determined to sign Ugbo on a permanent basis after his successful loan in the second half of last season, but the deal was delayed as they thrashed out a payment structure with ES Troyes AC for what was a significant seven-figure fee. That delay saw Sunderland register their interest in the 25-year-old as they search for a new striker, but the Owls were able to get a deal over the line.

"Sometimes it was getting tough for me, I was waiting so long for it to happen and as days go on you think ‘Maybe it won’t happen’," Ugbo told our sister paper The Sheffield Star.

"But in my mind I always wanted to come back. I’ve had loads of conversations with the gaffer over the summer, so really I always felt confident it would happen at the end of the day.

“I think it was clear after the last game of the season when I spoke to the gaffer I made it clear that I wanted to work with him and that we wanted to work together again and we wanted to keep pushing. There’s a lot of factors that came into it, coming back to Sheffield. I wanted somewhere I could call home and how I ended up finishing the season, my mind was always made up in a way. Of course there were going to be offers here and there but I think I had my mind made up already.”

Ugbo also said the influence of his team mates at Wednesday had been a part in his decision.

"It was nice that the lads have been speaking to me as well but the feeling was so mutual, I wanted to come back," he said.

"It wasn’t just Baz [Barry Bannan], Anthony [Musaba] was bantering me as well, I’ve had loads of messages from loads of the players and I’m just happy to have finally got it over the line. From all the appreciation and the love from the fans, they’ve seen what I can do and it’s time to improve on what I did last season.”