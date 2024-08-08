Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has been discussing the start of the campaign at Cardiff City

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris says he is happy working with Sunderland’s current group of strikers as the search for reinforcements before the end of the transfer window continues.

The Black Cats have been in the market for a more experienced centre forward this summer but so far have been unable to make a breakthrough, with a swoop for Caen striker Alexandre Mendy still held up as the clubs search for an agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means the 19-year-old Eliezer Mayenda is likely to start against Cardiff City after showing good signs of progress during pre-season, with support from Nazariy Rusyn on the bench.

"As a head coach, we still have two ideas,” he said.

“The first one is to work with the team, where we have many talented players and strikers. Like Eliezer Mayenda, for example. We will work with this team against Cardiff so that is my main concern. On the other hand, we want to improve the team and it's difficult to find the right player, the right people to work with because at this club the responsibility is high. It's not just a question of finding someone, it's about the right player for our team with this style of play and this responsibility. It's difficult, a long process. We have three weeks ahead. It could be better if he was available now but it's not the case so we work without.

"I'm not frustrated because I like the players we have and with them, we have good potential as a team. With another player we can build something different of course but with these players, we can perform well I think. So let's work with it.”

Le Bris confirmed that Leo Hjelde is the only fresh injury concern ahead of the weekend’s game with Cardiff City, and that Dan Ballard could return to light training next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just have Leo who maybe won't be available this weekend,” Le Bris said.

“The others, all are available. Dan Ballard will be able to run and start some of the sessions between next week and the next week. He's doing very good.”