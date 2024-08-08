Régis Le Bris issues Sunderland striker transfer message and reveals fresh injury doubt for Cardiff City
Régis Le Bris says he is happy working with Sunderland’s current group of strikers as the search for reinforcements before the end of the transfer window continues.
The Black Cats have been in the market for a more experienced centre forward this summer but so far have been unable to make a breakthrough, with a swoop for Caen striker Alexandre Mendy still held up as the clubs search for an agreement.
It means the 19-year-old Eliezer Mayenda is likely to start against Cardiff City after showing good signs of progress during pre-season, with support from Nazariy Rusyn on the bench.
"As a head coach, we still have two ideas,” he said.
“The first one is to work with the team, where we have many talented players and strikers. Like Eliezer Mayenda, for example. We will work with this team against Cardiff so that is my main concern. On the other hand, we want to improve the team and it's difficult to find the right player, the right people to work with because at this club the responsibility is high. It's not just a question of finding someone, it's about the right player for our team with this style of play and this responsibility. It's difficult, a long process. We have three weeks ahead. It could be better if he was available now but it's not the case so we work without.
"I'm not frustrated because I like the players we have and with them, we have good potential as a team. With another player we can build something different of course but with these players, we can perform well I think. So let's work with it.”
Le Bris confirmed that Leo Hjelde is the only fresh injury concern ahead of the weekend’s game with Cardiff City, and that Dan Ballard could return to light training next week.
“We just have Leo who maybe won't be available this weekend,” Le Bris said.
“The others, all are available. Dan Ballard will be able to run and start some of the sessions between next week and the next week. He's doing very good.”
