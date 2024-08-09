Régis Le Bris confirms Sunderland defender could make loan exit before transfer window shuts

Sunderland are working on finalising their squad for the upcoming campaign in the final weeks of the transfer window

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that right back Timothee Pembele could leave the club on loan before the end of the transfer window.

Pembele had an injury-hit first campaign on Wearside, following his deadline day switch from PSG. The 21-year-old wasn’t able to make his debut until late December and made just eight appearances over the course of the campaign. Though he impressed in a right wing-back role in games against West Brom and Leeds United towards the end of the campaign, he looks unlikely to dislodge Trai Hume on the right of Le Bris’ 4-3-3 shape.

Pembele has not been named in the squad for Sunderland’s pre-season friendlies against Blackpool and Marseille, with Le Bris focusing in those fixtures on the players he sees as part of his short-term plans. The head coach confirmed that there’s a good chance the French defender goes out in search of regular football, with talks ongoing behind the scenes.

"We are discussing this with him at the moment,” Le Bris confirmed.

“For him and for us, we need to find the right solution. It's possible that he could leave on loan, that is possible."

While work is ongoing to strengthen the squad and particularly up front, trimming the squad has been a key recent focus for the club. Elliot Embleton has joined Blackpool on a permanent basis, while Jay Matete has gone on loan to Bolton Wanderers. Luis Hemir and Jewison Bennette are expected to leave on loan before the window shuts, with Joe Anderson and Zak Johnson other candidates for loans.

