Sunderland begin their Championship campaign when they face Cardiff City in South Wales on Saturday lunchtime.
The Black Cats ended their pre-season fixtures with an encouraging performance in a 2-2 draw with Marseille and new head coach Regis Le Bris is hoping that they can take some momentum into the competitive games. So who is likely to get the nod in his first competitive starting XI, and who is most likely to be given a chance to impact the game from the bench? Here, we take a closer look...
1. GK - Anthony Patterson
Started the campaign well at Cardiff, with one excellent save from Dimitrios Goutas early on key to the end result. | Ian Horrocks Photo: Ian Horrocks
2. RB - Trai Hume
Produced a typically solid display on opening day up against a strong opponent in Chris Willock. With Timothee Pembele left out of the two matchday squads so far this season, there's currently very little pressure on his place. | Ian Horrocks Photo: Ian Horrocks
3. CB - Luke O'Nien
Club captain has a vital role in Dan Ballard's absence and did well at Cardiff, even getting on the scoresheet early on. | Ian Horrocks Photo: Ian Horrocks
4. CB - Aji Alese
Really grew into the game at Cardiff and was particularly impressive as the hosts raised the pressure in the second half. No doubt about his place this weekend as a result. | Ian Horrocks Photo: Ian Horrocks
