Sunderland have confirmed the departure of academy graduate Elliot Embleton

Embleton has this morning brought an end to his 19-year association with the club by signing a two-year deal to join League One side Blackpool. Embleton looked unlikely to get regular minutes under Regis Le Bris on Wearside this season and has decided that the time is therefore right to move on.

“Growing up I used to go to games at the Stadium of Light with my family and dream that one day I would be fortunate enough to play a first-team game. Words will never be able to describe that feeling when it happened, but not just that, to score in the Play-Off Final at Wembley is something I will never forget. I am proud to have played a small part in Sunderland’s history, but now is the right time to move on. I will forever be a Sunderland fan, and I look forward to coming to games as a supporter soon. To the many people behind the scenes who helped me along the way and to the fans, thank you.”