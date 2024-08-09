Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are working to try and strengthen their forward line for the new campaign

Régis Le Bris says the ability to handle the pressure of leading the line for Sunderland is a key attribute the club are searching for this summer.

Sunderland have been eager to add a new striker to their squad ahead of the new Championship season, but have been unable to get a deal over the line in time for the trip to Cardiff City on Saturday lunchtime. Le Bris said he is relaxed about the situation with three weeks to run in the window, and stressed the importance of getting the right striker in to support those already in the building.

“It's not just a question of abilities as a player: strong, fast, technical and tactical ability, it's a question of link with the team, the city, the club and expectations here,” Le Bris said.

“We are working out the needs. Many teams are searching for a striker. We played against Marseille and they are searching for a striker and many teams have the same idea. Consistency will be a very important point, stability, capacity to work in this kind of structure and with these expectations.

“We can define a specific profile but in the recruitment it doesn't work like that. We want these kind of qualities but is that available? Or they might have this quality but not this one. We have defined different elements for the striker and at the end if 80% fits, it's good.

“I think really consistency and confidence and stability in the psychological side will be very important.”

Le Bris did not rule out making multiple additions to his frontline, but said the focus at the moment is bringing in one player who could support Eliezer Mayenda and Nazariy Rusyn. Le Bris believes both of those players can have an impact and that Mayenda in particular has exceeded expectation across the course of pre season, but added that neither is yet ready to lead the line throughout a long Championship campaign.

“We'll see,” Le Bris said.

“For example, Eliezer wasn't expected at this level. For sure, one is very important because the strikers we have currently at the club are not ready to play all the games this season. One will be useful for sure, then we'll see.”

Le Bris has previously confirmed that Luis Hemir is not currently part of his plans at the club and that the 20-year-old is free to pursue a loan move the upcoming season. No move is close at this stage and the Sunderland head coach says he still believes the striker could in the long term be an important player for the club.

“Hemir is still young,” he said.

“We need to understand that the responsibility at the club is very important. We need to drill their foundations to be able to do that later. I think Hemir has great potential really but at the moment he's not ready for that.”