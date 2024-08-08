Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jay Matete has sealed a switch to Bolton Wanderers ahead of the new season

Sunderland have confirmed that midfielder Jay Matete has joined League One side Bolton Wanderers on loan ahead of the 2024/25 EFL campaign.

The 23-year-old was due to spend the second half of last season in the third tier with Oxford United after completing a January switch, but returned to Wearside early after making just six league appearances for The U’s following a knee injury. Matete also spent large parts of 2023 on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a separate knee issue.

Addressing the player’s loan exit, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Jay’s had a difficult 12 months with injury, but he has worked hard to return this summer in the best condition. He’s had a solid pre-season from a physical perspective and with a new season about to commence, he is eager to play regularly. We wish him well with this loan opportunity and look forward to seeing him back enjoying his football and progressing.”

Matete boasts a stellar record in League One, having helped clubs to promotion during each of his last three spells in the division. A member of Sunderland’s play-off winning squad, he also played a part in Plymouth Argyle’s push to the Championship in 2022/23, while Oxford went up last term.

The former Fleetwood Town talent becomes Sunderland’s second confirmed exit of the day, after academy graduate Elliot Embleton sealed a permanent return to Blackpool, where he previously spent a loan stint in 2021. The 25-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Seasiders.