Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The emerging talent is expected to conclude a move away from Sunderland in the coming days.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland starlet Mason Cotcher’s protracted search for a new club looks to be coming to an end, with the striker reportedly set to undergo a medical with Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 17-year-old took the decision not to sign a professional contract at the Stadium of Light last summer, and has spent the year since on a number of trials with several high profile sides, including Arsenal and Leeds United. Brighton and Hove Albion and Scottish giants Rangers have also been credited with interest at various points.

None of those teams were able to complete a deal for the teenager due to an inability to agree a financial package with Sunderland. The Black Cats will be owed either a transfer fee or compensation if he signs for a different club and no fee can be agreed between the two involved parties.

It would appear, however, that Villa Park will ultimately be Cotcher’s next destination. According to a report from Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, the Champions League qualifiers have settled on a package with Sunderland, and that the player is set to undergo his medical in the Midlands on Friday. Other formalities surrounding the transfer are expected to be finalised over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development comes in the wake of a report from Fabrizio Romano last week that revealed Cotcher had been training with Villa ahead of a potential move. For their part, Sunderland were eager to retain Cotcher’s services following an impressive showing during the Premier League U18 title race with Manchester City in 2022/23. Off the back of his performances at youth level, the forward was named in the first team squad for an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town, but looks set to leave Wearside without making a senior debut.