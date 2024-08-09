Régis Le Bris confirms and explains Sunderland's new leadership group as Dan Neil takes armband
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sunderland have confirmed a new leadership group for the 2024/25 campaign, with Luke O’Nien confirmed as the club captain following Corry Evans’ departure.
But O’Nien will not wear the armband on matchdays, with Dan Neil given the responsibility of leading the team through games. Sunderland have appointed a six-player leadership group, with Alan Browne, Jobe Bellingham, Trai Hume and Dan Ballard also handed additional responsibility.
Head coach Regis Le Bris said it was important to have a variety of different leaders on the pitch, and believes it is genuinely crucial to the team’s prospects over the course of the campaign.
“I think it's a big part of the performance, the way we can lead the team during the games,” Le Bris said.
“Often we want to choose one captain, who can solve all the problems. For me, it doesn't work like that. As a team, we need to have many leaders. Some of them vocal, others will lead through how they make little adjustments. We want to create a group of leaders who understand the game, who have the ability to adjust the little details in a game. That will be my decision.”
Luke O’Nien said it was a ‘massive privilege’: “Sunderland is my home, so it’s a massive privilege to be named Club captain. I’ve been here a long time and I’m proud of what we have achieved, but my ambition is to help take the Club further. Like the rest of the team, I’m excited about the new season and I can’t wait to get started.”
Neil said walking out with the armband would be a moment he will never forget: “This is another proud moment in my Sunderland career. I’m ready for this opportunity and the responsibility it involves, and I’m grateful for the continued support I know I’ll receive from my team-mates and the staff. Walking out at the Stadium of Light wearing the armband is a moment I’m looking forward to and one I know I’ll never forget.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.