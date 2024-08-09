Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have confirmed a new leadership group for the upcoming Championship campaign

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have confirmed a new leadership group for the 2024/25 campaign, with Luke O’Nien confirmed as the club captain following Corry Evans’ departure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But O’Nien will not wear the armband on matchdays, with Dan Neil given the responsibility of leading the team through games. Sunderland have appointed a six-player leadership group, with Alan Browne, Jobe Bellingham, Trai Hume and Dan Ballard also handed additional responsibility.

Head coach Regis Le Bris said it was important to have a variety of different leaders on the pitch, and believes it is genuinely crucial to the team’s prospects over the course of the campaign.

“I think it's a big part of the performance, the way we can lead the team during the games,” Le Bris said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Often we want to choose one captain, who can solve all the problems. For me, it doesn't work like that. As a team, we need to have many leaders. Some of them vocal, others will lead through how they make little adjustments. We want to create a group of leaders who understand the game, who have the ability to adjust the little details in a game. That will be my decision.”

Luke O’Nien said it was a ‘massive privilege’: “Sunderland is my home, so it’s a massive privilege to be named Club captain. I’ve been here a long time and I’m proud of what we have achieved, but my ambition is to help take the Club further. Like the rest of the team, I’m excited about the new season and I can’t wait to get started.”

Neil said walking out with the armband would be a moment he will never forget: “This is another proud moment in my Sunderland career. I’m ready for this opportunity and the responsibility it involves, and I’m grateful for the continued support I know I’ll receive from my team-mates and the staff. Walking out at the Stadium of Light wearing the armband is a moment I’m looking forward to and one I know I’ll never forget.”