Chris Mepham has revealed details of his Bournemouth contract and discussed moving to Sunderland permanently

Sunderland defender Chris Mepham has revealed his contract situation at Bournemouth.

The 26-year-old has a promotion from the Championship on his CV with parent club Bournemouth and enjoyed a significant amount of game time with the Cherries in the Premier League before moving to Sunderland to play more regularly.

“This is my final year and I think the club have the option of next year,” Mepham revealed regarding his contract at Premier League club Bournemouth.

“Yeah, I don't want to look too far ahead,” Mepham said when asked about signing for Sunderland permanently after his loan this season. “I think naturally you keep it week by week because a lot can happen in a short period of time.

“Like I said, I think the most important thing for me at this stage of my career is just playing football and getting regular game time which is something I've probably missed over the last couple of years.

“I think all that will look after itself but I think for me the most important thing is just getting game time, staying fit and staying injury-free. Of course, the most important thing is helping the team and trying to do as best I can for the football club.”

Mepham has made 121 appearances in all competitions for Bournemouth during his six-season stay with the club after signing from Brentford for a reported £12million transfer fee back in 2019. However, the Harrow-born player featured on just 10 occasions in the Premier League last campaign.

“It's super, super tough,” Mepham added about the time spent on the bench last season for Bournemouth in the Premier League. “Again, you get some lads that might not be as affected. They might be happy to sit on their contracts but I think I've never been that type of way.

“I've never wanted to accept the position I'm in, sit on the bench, just see the season through. I think I'm at my happiest and most content in my life when I'm in the team playing football and it seems like all your problems kind of disappear.

“I think that's important and of course, I like to think I've still got plenty of time on my side and if I can, like I said, get that regular game time I know that my levels will get higher and that can only help this club and help Wales when I do go away with them.”

Sunderland are next in action against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday in the Championship, then facing games against Derby County and Leeds United at the Stadium of Light next week. The Black Cats currently sit second in the league behind West Brom, who remain undefeated and one point ahead of the Wearsiders.