Former Sunderland boss Gus Poyet has revealed interesting talks with new head coach Régis Le Bris during the summer.

Le Bris became Michael Beale’s permanent successor ahead of the 2024-25 season and took the team on a pre-season tour of Spain, where former Black Cats boss Poyet was also spending time during the off-season.

The pair met after Sunderland’s game against Nottingham Forest in Spain with Poyet, formerly a player at Chelsea and Tottenham in the Premier League, a guest of Sunderland co-owner Juan Sartori for the fixture, with Le Bris able to pick the former Black Cats manager’s brains about the club.

“We had a chat but advice? No, because we are all different but I had a good chat with him,” Poyet said when asked if he had offered Le Bris any advice. “It was after the game against Nottingham Forest. I explained a little bit about what he was expecting and it was really nice. It was good to meet him and to know that he was convinced in what he was doing and what the team needed.

“I got a good impression. Sometimes five minutes, 10 minutes, 15 minutes is enough for you to know someone and realise if he's got a chance of doing well or not. Knowing especially the fans and the city, which is important. He knew about Sunderland. I think the club done a good job on explaining to him everything about the city before he even arrived.

“Obviously, sometimes they say many, many, many things, but until the first few games, you don't realise and I remember after the couple of first games at home an interview when he started feeling that atmosphere and feeling how much it means for the people of Sunderland and the team. So, yes, it's like a confirmation of what everybody was telling him before the pre-season.”

Sunderland are currently top of the Championship with 31 on goal difference with Sheffield United in second place and Leeds United in third with 29 with a third of the league season already completed. Poyet adds that he has been impressed with Sunderland under Le Bris.

”I didn't know how good it would be, Poyet added when asked about Sunderland’s form under Le Bris so far this campaign. “So I'm very pleased for the coach. You know, sometimes I'm thinking a lot about coaches now and not just only the players or the rest because the coach came there.

“It was a big change for him coming from France. He came practically alone. It wasn't easy and he slowly started making something really impressive. So it's good. It's good. Good timing. Can they stay there? Let's hope so,” Poyet concluded.

Sunderland are next in action against Millwall at The Den in the Championship on Saturday afternoon with the Black Cats hoping to extend their eight-game unbeaten run despite several injury and suspension concerns.

