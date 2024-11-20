Danny Mills offers Chris Rigg transfer prediction that will interest Sunderland fans
Former England, Leeds United and Manchester City defender Danny Mills discussed the future of Chris Rigg to a national audience this week.
The 17-year-old Sunderland wonderkid signed a new three-year deal at the Stadium of Light last summer and has played 14 times in the Championship under head coach Régis Le Bris this season so far, scoring three times. However, Rigg has become the subject of intense transfer speculation already.
Several outlets have linked the youngster with Manchester United ahead of the January window. The Echo, though, understands from sources that the player has no interest in leaving the Black Cats during the winder trading period having only just broken into the first-team on a regular basis.
Mills, however, doesn’t believe it is a foregone conclusion that Rigg will definitely leave Sunderland for the bright lights of the Premier League any time soon. TalkSPORT presenter Hugh Woozencroft said he would be “stunned” if Rigg stayed with Sunderland beyond this season, to which Mills replied: “I wouldn’t.”
Mills continued: “They maybe should [big teams go in for Rigg]. But I think as a young player now, you’ve got to be very, very careful not to go too soon. He’s young. He’s having a great spell at the moment. But that can change very, very quickly.”
Mills concluded: “He’s not going to go to a Premier League club and play every week. I would say, ‘OK, but I want to stay on loan for the season’… surely that has to work for both clubs?”
