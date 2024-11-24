The Salford City loanee could be recalled by Sunderland during the January transfer window

Sunderland could recall Matty Young from Salford City during the window with transfer chiefs reportedly set to “review” the loan.

The highly-rated young goalkeeper has only played in cup competitions despite joining Salford City on loan last January. However, Young’s stock still appears to be on the rise, with the shot-stopper making his England under-20s debut last week.

Alan Nixon reports that Young may be recalled from Salford during the window and found a different home where he will play regularly. The Sunderland academy prospect starred Salford City beat Wolves U21s in the Football League Trophy on Tuesday night, saving a pair of penalties in a 3-2 win but is being kept out of the club’s side in League Two.

The teenage goalkeeper joined Salford over the summer, but has largely struggled for regular first-team minutes, with his midweek outing representing just his fifth appearance thus far. All of those outings have come in cup competition, with veteran stopper Jamie Jones ahead of him in the pecking order at the Peninsula Stadium.

The England youth international spent the back half of last campaign in the National League with Darlington. Young impressed under Steve Watson as The Quakers managed to stave off the threat of relegation with the player cementing himself as number one despite his inexperience.

Sunderland have a long and storied history of producing stellar goalkeepers; from Jarrow-born Jimmy Thrope in the 1930s and FA Cup-winning hero Jimmy Montgomery to England international Pickford and current Sunderland number-one Anthony Patterson. Alongside Young, Sunderland also have several top goalkeepers within their youth ranks, including homegrown starlets Dan Cameron, Adam Richardson and Ben Metcalf.