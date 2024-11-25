The former Sunderland and West Ham boss has been linked with an emotional return to Everton

Former Sunderland boss David Moyes is reportedly being “targeted” by Everton’s potential new owners in what would be an emotional return to the Merseyside club.

The Scot has been out of work since leaving West Ham at the end of last season having guided the Hammers to a Europa Conference League title during his second stint at the club. Prior to his time in East London, he took charge of the Black Cats during their ill-fated 2016/17 campaign, and was in the dugout as they suffered relegation from the top flight.

Moyes took charge of Everton between 2002 and 2013, managing the club for 518 games before replacing Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United. The former Preston North End boss has been linked with several jobs in recent weeks, including Leicester City, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Southampton.

However, a fresh report from The Sun has suggested that Everton’s would-be owners, the Friedkin Group, are lining up Moyes to replace Shaun Dyche once their takeover is completed. Their report adds that there are other names in the frame but that Moyes remains a “serious contender” should the takeover go through.

It is claimed that Moyes himself would be open to the prospect of a return to the Premier League. In a recent interview, however, the 61-year-old remained non-committal about his future, saying: "I don't know yet, I don't know. I've not made that decision yet and I don't want to make that decision. I just want to see how it goes. I've had some really nice enquiries from clubs and countries as well at different times, but I'm just taking my time and we'll see how it goes."