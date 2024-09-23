Sunderland stance on free agent striker transfer outlined amid online rumours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have been speculatively touted for an out-of-window transfer agreement.

Online speculation suggesting that Sunderland will complete a deal to sign free agent striker Aaron Connolly today is false, The Echo understands.

The Republic of Ireland international has been without a club since leaving Hull City earlier in the summer, and is eligible to join another team at any time as a result. For their part, Sunderland signed two strikers during the transfer window, bringing in Wilson Isidor and Ahmed Abdullahi to bolster their attacking ranks. Meanwhile, teenage forward Eliezer Mayenda has started the campaign in fine form, scoring twice and assisting two more across his first five Championship outings.

Nevertheless, there is a belief among certain sections of the fanbase that the Black Cats are still in need of more firepower. A poll conducted by The Echo earlier this week revealed that some 79% of supporters would like to see the club sign another striker in the January transfer window.

It is within this context that unfounded rumours of an imminent agreement to bring Connolly to the Stadium of Light began to circulate on Thursday evening, but it is The Echo’s understanding the player will not sign for the club today though the possibility was not ruled out entirely. Writing on social media, Sunderland writer James Copley said: “As you’ve probably already guessed, I’m told the Aaron Connolly-is-signing-for-Sunderland-tomorrow rumour that is doing the rounds online is false.”

Addressing his striker situation earlier this week, Black Cats head coach Regis Le Bris said: “I want to say as well that the striker is not the only player on the pitch who has the responsibility to score. In many teams, the striker could be the only one, but I think in our squad, we need to create the danger from many sides - with the striker, with the wingers, with the offensive midfielders, with the set-pieces as well.

“When the responsibility is shared it is always more dangerous, and I think for the confidence of the striker, when he doesn’t score for maybe two or three games, it is not a problem, because we have other players with the ability to score.”