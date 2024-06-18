Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk from across the Championship.

Sheffield United’s plans for their return to the Championship have led the Blades to consider a move for a former Liverpool and Arsenal star.

Just under a year has passed since Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain brought an end to his six-year stay at Liverpool and joined Turkish giants Besiktas on a free transfer. However, life with the Super Lig outfit has been a challenge for the 35-times capped England international after a thigh injury limited his impact to just four goals and one assist in 30 appearances in all competitions.

A group stage exit from the Europa Conference League and a struggle to find consistency in their league campaign hardly aided Oxlade-Chamberlain - although the former Southampton academy star did earn silverware in the form of the Turkish Cup, despite being an unused substitute in his side’s dramatic 3-2 win over Trabzonspor in last month’s final.

Oxlade-Chamberlain still has two years left on the deal he penned last summer but Turkish outlet Hurriyet have claimed the former Arsenal man is ‘not considered’ to be part of the Besiktas squad next season. The report also states both the Blades and Premier League newcomers Southampton are both keen to offer the midfielder a chance to return to England and have already instigated talks with Oxlade-Chamberlain’s agents.

League One boss responds to Sheffield Wednesday and QPR interest

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans has opened up on reported interest in Millers defender Cameron Humphreys after he was linked with a number of Championship clubs.

The 25-year-old centre-back was one of the few positives for the Millers last season after they suffered a demoralising relegation from the second tier and there are reportedly several clubs keen to offer him an immediate return to the Championship. Sheffield Wednesday, Queens Park Rangers, Millwall and Swansea City have all been named as potential suitors - but Evans has denied there is any interest in one of his prize assets.

Speaking to the Rotherham Advertiser, he said: “If he’s mentioned with Wednesday then I’m not surprised if he’s mentioned with Thursday and Friday as well. Cameron has been really good for me in the three games he’s played but we are not aware of any interest from any club.”

Brighton ‘in talks’ with Leeds over Summerville

Brighton and Hove Albion have emerged s contenders to sign Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville. The Dutchman was the Whites’ key man in front of goal last season, with 21 goals and 10 assists. His performances, coupled with Leeds’ failure to clinch promotion, has attracted interest from Liverpool and Chelsea but Brighton are now trying to get a deal over the line. However, Fabrizio Romano believes Leeds will likely receive between £35-40million for the player if a move is agreed.

“It’s a concrete possibility,” Romano told Caught Offside. “Brighton are trying, they know it's a complicated deal because there are many clubs interested in this great talent. Obviously Brighton are trying to move fast. We know the financial fair play situation for many big clubs in England is quite complicated now and so Brighton are trying to take advantage of this situation. They have the possibility to make some investments and signing a player like Summerville would be a big opportunity for them.