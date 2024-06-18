Ex-Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Rangers man reveals failed contract talks - will now become a free agent
Former Sunderland, Rangers and Middlesbrough man Jordan Jones is now a free agent.
Jones, who spent six months on loan at Sunderland back in 2021, has played 33 times in all competitions for Wigan Athletic this season after a rocky start to life with the club.
Wigan Athletic finished in 12th place in League One at the end of the 2023-24 season with Jones netting three goals for the club under manager Shaun Maloney. However, the former Sunderland winger’s contract has expired and he is now a free agent.
“It’s with a heavy heart to announce that my time representing Wigan Athletic has come to an end. Contract discussions have finished and as disappointed as I am to be leaving I respect the situation the club is in and wish the club success moving forward,” Jones wrote on social media.
“I want to thank all the staff, especially the 1st team staff I worked with last season for helping me fall back in love with football. Also a massive thank you to my team mates from the last 3 years, I’ve made some friends and memories for life and I wish you all nothing but the best, there’s some unbelievable young players at the club who will go right to the top.
“Lastly a massive thank you to the fans for all the support over the last few years, as I’ve said before I’m grateful you got to see me enjoy my football last season after a difficult couple of years and I have loved the relationship we have built up. Thank you and best wishes for the future,” he concluded.
