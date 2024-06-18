Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer headlines from around the web as Sunderland search for a new head coach

It is now 120 days since Sunderland sacked head coach Michael Beale after the former Rangers man’s poor start to life at the Academy of Light.

Mike Dodds took interim charge until the end of the 2023-24 campaign with the Black Cats finishing in a disappointing 16th place in the Championship.

Despite Sunderland’s lack of a permanent head coach, however, the club are still being linked with several incoming and outgoing transfer deals with the window now open. Here, we take a look at the latest headlines that you may have missed:

Simon Moore ‘in talks’ with Sunderland

Sunderland's goalkeeping options look set for a summer reshuffle with former Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore in talks over a switch to Wearside this summer.

As first reported by Alan Nixon, the 34-year-old is a potential target for the Black Cats after the Sky Blues confirmed in their retained list earlier this summer that he would be leaving the club. Moore made 46 appearances across three seasons at Coventry City.

Scott Twine links

Sunderland have been linked with a deal for Burnley midfielder Scott Twine.

The Sun have stated that Twine, who joined Burnley from MK Dons for a fee believed to be around £4million, will leave Turf Moor this summer.

Their report also adds that League One club Birmingham City are “keen” on Twine and have already “made an inquiry”. However, they also say that Sunderland and former loan club Bristol City “may join in the auction”.

Trai Hume linked with Premier League clubs

Sunderland defender Trai Hume has been linked with two more clubs in the Premier League this week.

The 22-year-old signed a contract extension last summer, prolonging his deal until 2027 - with an option of a further year. Hume’s form, however, has led to reported interest from several clubs. Football Insider have stated that both Aston Villa and Bournemouth are keen on the player.

