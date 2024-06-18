Sunderland finished the season in 16th position meaning the club’s recruitment team will already be looking ahead to the summer transfer window.
Despite the club currently being without a manager, Sunderland's goalkeeping options look set for a summer reshuffle with former Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore in talks over a switch to Wearside this summer.
As first reported by Alan Nixon, the 34-year-old is a potential target for the Black Cats after the Sky Blues confirmed in their retained list earlier this summer that he would be leaving the club. Moore made 46 appearances across three seasons at Coventry City but was behind Brad Collins and former Sunderland youngster Ben Wilson in the pecking order last season.
Moore would add experience to Sunderland's squad and his potential arrival hints at likely exits in the club's goalkeeping department. While Sunderland have the option to extend for a further year, Alex Bass is entering the final year of his current contract and is expected to leave the club after a successful season at loan at League Two side AFC Wimbledon last time out.
There are also doubts over Nathan Bishop's future at the club following his arrival from Manchester United last summer. Though Bishop started the final game of the season against Sheffield Wednesday, he struggled to push Anthony Patterson for regular minutes over the course of the campaign and is likely to want to pursue first-team football.
For fun and following recent speculation, we’ve put together a possible Sunderland starting XI and bench if the rumours turn out to be true – including several potential new signings!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.