Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Brighton ‘enter race’ for Leeds United star

Brighton have become the latest club to be linked with a move for Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville this summer. Summerville enjoyed a brilliant season for Daniel Farke’s side last campaign, but their failure to secure promotion back to the Premier League has cast doubt on his immediate future at Elland Road.

Newcastle United, Chelsea and Liverpool have been credited with long-term interest in Summerville, whilst West Ham have also recently emerged as potential contenders for his signature. And reported interest from the Amex Stadium could add yet more competition for the 21-year-old.

On Brighton’s interest in Summerville, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: ‘Understand Brighton have made contact to start talks over Crysencio Summerville deal. Not an easy one with many clubs keen but #BHAFC have started initial talks to explore this possibility. Liverpool and Chelsea have been monitoring him in recent months, still open race.’

Summerville registered 31 goal contributions in all competitions last season, scoring 21 and assisting a further 10. Newcastle United, meanwhile, may look to sign an attacking player this summer with someone who can play at right-wing likely to be looked at.

Sunderland starlet eligible for professional deal

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg has turned 17 and thus is now eligible to sign his first professional deal with the club. Rigg featured regularly for the Black Cats last season, but has been linked with a move away from Wearside with Newcastle United among the clubs interested in signing him this summer.