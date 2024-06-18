Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While the search for Sunderland's new head coach continues, the work to rebuild the squad after a disappointing end to last season has begun.

It is unlikely that any major decisions will be made until the new boss is in post, but it's well known that the head coach in Sunderland's structure has only a limited role in recruitment and particularly at the planning stage. As such, Sunderland have been working to prepare for the summer window that is now open in recent weeks and it could well be that one of their first moves is to bring in goalkeeper Simon Moore.

Moore is set to become a free agent when his contract at Coventry City expires at the end of this month and while he would be unlikely to feature regularly, the logic of his arrival would be obvious. Moore has been at Coventry City for three seasons, the first of which saw him play consistently and draw huge praise for his performances. He had arrived at the Sky Blues after a good stint at Sheffield United, where he had been named in the team of the season as the Blades won League One before seeing his game time reduced as they rapidly progressed to the Premier League.

After that excellent first campaign at the Ricoh Arena, Moore began to lose his place to former Sunderland academy graduate Ben Wilson and his role in the squad was reduced further when boss Mark Robins moved to sign Brad Collins before the 2023/24 campaign. Moore regularly won praise from both his manager and goalkeeping colleagues for his professionalism and attitude around the squad even as his chances of featuring diminished.

"He’s had some really tough times and I just wish him all the best in what he does next," Robins said at the end of last season.

"He’s a great lad as well, had a really good year in his first year but since then it’s been really difficult for him but he’s kept going.”

Now a hugely experienced campaigner at EFL level, Moore would bring much-needed experience both to the goalkeeping group and the dressing room more widely. The departures of Corry Evans and Bradley Dack have left in already youthful dressing room badly in need of new leaders, and the 34-year-old could be a savvy addition in that regard. Moore's experience would have an obvious benefit in helping to develop some of the hugely talented goalkeepers in Sunderland's ranks, not just Anthony Patterson but the likes of Matty Young and Adam Richardson, too.

Were it to progress and go through, Moore's arrival would likely mean the Black Cats can sanction the departure of at least one of Alex Bass or Nathan Bishop. Both have served as able deputies to Patterson at some stage over the last two seasons, but both will be keen to get regular senior football under their belts at a key stage in their career. Sunderland always say they never want to stand in the way of players moving if their prospects of game time are slim, but they need cover and Moore could offer that.