The Sunderland fixture hints as Newcastle United learn Premier League schedule
The Premier League fixture list has been revealed ahead of the 2024-25 season with some interesting hints regarding Sunderland’s Championship schedule.
Newcastle United will host Aston Villa on December 26, meaning Sunderland play away from home on Boxing Day in the Championship.
Sunderland travelled to Hull City for last season’s Boxing Day clash against Hull City with Jack Clarke handing Michael Beale’s side a 1-0 over Liam Rosenior’s men in the Championship.
As the Black Cats faced Hull City on Boxing Day last season, Newcastle United faced Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park with the two North East clubs usually kept apart over the festive period and throughout the campaign as a general rule.
Newcastle United start their season in the Premier League on August 17 at home to Southampton, meaning Sunderland will likely travel away on that date. The Championship season starts the weekend before the Premier League on August 10 and 11.
