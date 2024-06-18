The Sunderland fixture hints as Newcastle United learn Premier League schedule

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Premier League fixtures have been released and contain some interesting hints on Sunderland’s 2024-25 schedule

The Premier League fixture list has been revealed ahead of the 2024-25 season with some interesting hints regarding Sunderland’s Championship schedule.

Newcastle United will host Aston Villa on December 26, meaning Sunderland play away from home on Boxing Day in the Championship.

Sunderland travelled to Hull City for last season’s Boxing Day clash against Hull City with Jack Clarke handing Michael Beale’s side a 1-0 over Liam Rosenior’s men in the Championship.

As the Black Cats faced Hull City on Boxing Day last season, Newcastle United faced Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park with the two North East clubs usually kept apart over the festive period and throughout the campaign as a general rule.