Sunderland are said to rate the impressive defender at £8million amid transfer interest

Sunderland defender Trai Hume has been linked with two more clubs in the Premier League this week.

The right-back formed a vital part of the Black Cats’ starting XI last season and played in all of Sunderland’s league games, finishing the campaign on 46 Championship appearances.

The 22-year-old signed a contract extension last summer, prolonging his deal until 2027 - with an option of a further year. Hume’s form, however, has led to reported interest from several clubs. Football Insider have stated that both Aston Villa and Bournemouth are keen on the player.

Sunday Life Sport also recently claimed that Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Leicester City, Leeds United and Italian club Napoli are “keeping an eye on” the Northern Ireland international’s progress. It has been reported that Sunderland are looking for a fee in the region of £8million.

Speaking to Sunday Sport Life, Hume, who joined Sunderland from Northern Irish club Linfield in 2022, said: “I think I could play in the Premier League. You have to keep yourself at a high standard and you want to push yourself as much as you can.

“That’s the level I want to get to but I’m happy enough at Sunderland and happy where I’m at and I’m really enjoying my football. If a move happens, it happens and if doesn’t I’m happy to play for Sunderland.”

Hume, who also played regularly for Northern Ireland during the 2023-4 season, is believed to have a sell-on clause in his contract, with Linfield reportedly set to receive 15 per cent of a transfer fee if the player is sold.

On recent transfer speculation, the defender added: “I try not to think about it. I let my agent deal with all that stuff and until they come to Sunderland and offer money I don’t pay too much attention to it.”

Sunderland are still searching for a new head coach following a disappointing end to the last campaign, which ended in a 16th-place finish.