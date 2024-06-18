Sunderland’s protracted search for a new head coach took another twist over last week with several frontrunners for the vacancy was ruled out of the process.

Liam Rosenior was a contender for the head coach position at Sunderland and held initial talks with the club’s hierarchy, yet those discussions didn’t progress as the Black Cats pursued other targets.

It also emerged the 39-year-old was a candidate for the Burnley job, following Vincent Kompany’s move to Bayern Munich, yet Football Insider have reported Rosenior is out of the running to take charge at Turf Moor.

It is also thought that Rosenior isn’t udner consideration by Sunderland at this time. Reports claim The Clarets spoke to several managerial candidates last week, including former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard.

Lampard was recently linked with the Sunderland job but is not believed to be under consideration for the role at the Stadium of Light. The 45-year-old recently told Talksport he’s ‘keen to get working again” following an interim spell at Chelsea at the end of the 2022-23 season. However, Lampard is not thought to be under consideration at this time either...

Here, we take a look at the latest odds courtesy of SkyBet:

