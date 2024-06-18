Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland man is wanted by Newcastle United, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund

Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg can now sign professional terms at the club.

The England youth international turned 17 today (June 18) and can now sign his first pro deal at Sunderland or another club of his choosing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rigg, who featured heavily for Sunderland as the 2023-24 season came to its conclusion, is the subject of transfer interest from top clubs in England and across Europe. Newcastle United are keen on the Hebburn-born player alongside Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

The England youth international signed a two-year scholarship deal last summer but has now turned 17 and is able to sign professional terms at a club. Rigg wants to play games and his camp believes his development would be better served playing for Sunderland's first team, rather than falling into the trap of becoming stuck playing under-21s football for a major club.

However, despite having agreed a deal in principle with Sunderland, The Echo learned earlier this month that the player is waiting to see who Sunderland’s next head coach is before deciding whether to commit his future to the club.

The Wearsiders have now been without a permanent head coach for 120 days after the sacking of Michael Beale was announced in the new year. Mike Dodds took interim control until the end of the season as the first team finished a disappointing 16th in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad