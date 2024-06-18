Sunderland AFC news: Chris Rigg eligible to sign professional deal amid Newcastle United transfer interest
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg can now sign professional terms at the club.
The England youth international turned 17 today (June 18) and can now sign his first pro deal at Sunderland or another club of his choosing.
Rigg, who featured heavily for Sunderland as the 2023-24 season came to its conclusion, is the subject of transfer interest from top clubs in England and across Europe. Newcastle United are keen on the Hebburn-born player alongside Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.
The England youth international signed a two-year scholarship deal last summer but has now turned 17 and is able to sign professional terms at a club. Rigg wants to play games and his camp believes his development would be better served playing for Sunderland's first team, rather than falling into the trap of becoming stuck playing under-21s football for a major club.
However, despite having agreed a deal in principle with Sunderland, The Echo learned earlier this month that the player is waiting to see who Sunderland’s next head coach is before deciding whether to commit his future to the club.
The Wearsiders have now been without a permanent head coach for 120 days after the sacking of Michael Beale was announced in the new year. Mike Dodds took interim control until the end of the season as the first team finished a disappointing 16th in the Championship.
Until Rigg puts pen to paper with Sunderland, the player can move to another club if a transfer fee can be agreed. Sunderland would be compensated via a tribunal if Rigg were to leave at the end of his scholarship deal and move elsewhere.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.