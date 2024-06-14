Sheff Wed complete first summer signing as former Portsmouth and Newcastle United stars make shock moves
Former Sunderland managerial target Danny Rohl has wasted little time in adding to his Sheffield Wednesday squad after helping the Owls to their successful battle against relegation.
The former Bayern Munich and Southampton coach was believed to be high on a list of contenders to become permanent successor to Michael Beale at the Stadium of Light but recently committed his future to Wednesday by penning a new contract that will keep him at Hillsborough until the summer of 2027.
With his own future now sorted, Rohl has turned his focus towards his squad after completing the signing of Watford’s experienced goalkeeper Ben Hamer. The 36-year-old will officially join the Owls later this month when his Hornets deal comes to a close as he makes Wednesday the 13th different club of his career. Rohl is reportedly hoping to complete a deal to sign Sheffield United left-back Max Lowe as the former Derby County man prepares to leave Bramall Lane at the end of his contract.
The Sheffield Star have also reported Rohl is keen on a permanent deal for former Leeds United forward Ian Poveda after he enjoyed a successful loan spell at Wednesday last season and has held ‘positive discussions’ with Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper James Beadle, who produced several eye-catching display during a temporary switch to Hillsborough. Wednesday also remain in talks with current squad members Josh Windass, Di’Shon Bernard and Dominic Iorfa over new deals after they played key roles in the successful battle against relegation from the Championship.
Former Portsmouth and Newcastle United stars make shock non-league move
Non-league club Westfield have landed something of a coup after completing moves for former Bournemouth duo Charlie Daniels and Dan Gosling.
The Mid-Sussex League club are owned by Cherries legend Steve Cook and he has played a lead role in persuading both players to compete in the eleventh tier of the English game for the first time. Former Newcastle United midfielder Gosling and ex-Portsmouth full-back Daniels are both coaching at Watford as they approach the end of their playing careers and Cook has revealed the duo will remain ‘fully committed’ to those roles and will make themselves available for his own club ‘as much as their schedules allow’.
In a statement released on the Westfield website, he said: “Chaz and Goso are personal friends, who have graciously agreed to join our club and support our push for promotion on the pitch. Both are fully committed to their coaching roles at Watford, but have promised to make themselves available as much as their schedules allow. The club is going from strength to strength. We extend our thanks to both Charlie and Dan and hope they can help pass on as much help to our players using their experiences.”
