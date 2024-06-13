Sunderland supporters can boast their contribution to a record-breaking season in which the English Football League (EFL) became the highest attended league body in Europe. More than 21.5million fans flocked to matches across the Championship, League One and League two, with the EFL overtaking Germany’s two-tier offering from the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga.

Over half of that total figure came from the Championship, with more than 12.7million fans attending second-tier games, and a large portion of those fans will be of a Sunderland persuasion. Support for the Black Cats was incredible from week one to week 46, regardless of the underwhelming 16th-placed finish.