The main Sunderland transfer and head coach headlines that you may have missed today

Summer is upon us and the transfer window set to open for Sunderland and their EFL rivals set to open on June 14.

Sunderland, of course, are still searching for their next head coach after talks between the club and Will Still seemingly broke down earlier this week.

Here, we take you through the main headlines you may have missed this weekend:

Ateef Konate links

Leeds United, Derby County, Huddersfield Town, Vitesse Arnhem have all been credited with an interest in midfielder Ateef Konate.

Sunderland are also reportedly interested in the Nottingham Forest man, who is set to depart the Premier League club when his contract expires.

Next head coach latest

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is on a list of possible candidates for Sunderland if they miss out on their top target Will Still, according to the Scottish Sun.

Other reports also state that Bayern Munich are ready to offer Rene Maric a senior role within Vincent Kompany’s first-team coaching set-up in order to keep him out of the clutches of Sunderland.

Jack Clarke and West Ham

According to the Sunday newspapers, West Ham Bournemouth and Southampton are all ready to take a chance on Jack Clarke this summer.

The Sunday Express said: “Sunderland won’t stand in Clarke’s way with top-flight suitors West Ham, Bournemouth and newly promoted Southampton all eyeing the £15m-rated star.

“The managerless club are now resigned to losing Clarke, despite the winger still having two years left on his contract. Clarke wants to play again in the top flight and prove his doubters wrong on the back of a miserable three-year stay at Tottenham.”

Josh Murphy update

Portsmouth are interested in signing Oxford United winger Josh Murphy, who is out of contract this summer after guiding the U’s back to the Championship.

There has been significant interest in the forward from clubs in England’s second tier, including Oxford United’s fellow League One promotion winners Portsmouth and Derby County,