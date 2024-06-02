Sheffield United striker Dan Jebbison.

Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship as Sunderland prepare for next season

Sunderland have a big few months ahead as they prepare for the 2024/25 campaign. They are preparing for another year in the second tier.

The Black Cats finished in 16th place last term. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours around the division at the moment...

Hull City eye attacker

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, Hull City are keen on St Johnstone attacker Adama Sidibeh. The 25-year-old moved up to Scotland in January from non-league side Warrington Rylands and has since scored five goals in 15 games.

The Tigers have recently turned to Tim Walter, formerly of Stuttgart and Hamburg, following their replacement for Liam Rosenior. The German boss will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad with some signings this summer.

Hull could use their Premier League contacts for additions after enjoying success with the likes of Liam Delap, Fabio Carvalho and Tyler Morton last term. Their vice-chairman Tan Kesler has told HullLive: “The chairman's vision, the level of our club at the moment is still suitable for all these loanees from top clubs because we will still play similar football. More on the attacking side, creating and generating more action. We're not changing our playing style to direct football either.

"If our fans that have looked into Tim's (Walter) playing style in Hamburg and Stuttgart, it is possession based and it has similarities to what we play, it's just more aggressive, therefore, we will recruit more towards that way.

"But in terms of our relationships with Man City, Liverpool, and all the rest of the Premier League and international clubs, it's wide open. We have to add the coach element into it to give the security but the previous CV of the coach shows the way that we will play. We want to improve all of these players along their journey."

Leeds United eye striker

Leeds United are interested in Sheffield United attacker Daniel Jebbison, as per HITC Sport. The Whites are eyeing up a potential swoop for the youngster with his contract at Bramall Lane due to expire later this month.

The 20-year-old, who is a former England youth international, has been with the Blades since 2018 and has scored three goals in 35 games.

Daniel Farke’s side lost in the play-off final last weekend to Southampton at Wembley with Adam Armstrong scoring the only goal of the game in the first-half.

Watford ace targeted

Corriere dello Sport report Roma are targeting a swoop for Watford midfielder Ismael Kone. The Canada international moved to Vicarage Road in 2023 from Montreal Impact and has since enjoyed of game time with the Hornets in the middle of the park.

They could face a battle to retain his services though as they gear up for their first full season under Tom Cleverley.