4 . Ellis Taylor - Set to leave

Taylor has come through the ranks at Sunderland, representing the club at under-9s level. The 21-year-old has made five appearances for the Black Cats' first team, yet his contract won't be renewed this summer. He has certainly given himself a good chance of finding a new club after impressing for Sunderland's under-21s side, captaining them to the final of Premier League 2. returned from an injury setback in recent weeks, with his contract set to expire this summer. Photo: Frank Reid