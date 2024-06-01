Sunderland have turned down multiple bids for Jack Clarke over the last year. Picture by FRANK REIDSunderland have turned down multiple bids for Jack Clarke over the last year. Picture by FRANK REID
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 1st Jun 2024, 16:00 BST
Sunderland have announced several first-team players will leave the club this summer – while there will inevitably be more departures in the coming months.

Sunderland are already preparing for the 2024/25 season – with in and outgoings this summer inevitably set to occur.

The Black Cats have confirmed a handful of first-team players will leave the club following the end of their contracts this month, while decisions will be made on potential outgoings – either on loan or permanently. Sunderland may also have to fend off interest in some of their key players amid interest from top-flight clubs.

We’ve taken a closer look at the players who are set to leave the Stadium of Light this summer – as well as others who could depart:

1. Callum Styles - Set to leave

Callum Styles - Set to leave

Sunderland signed Styles on an initial loan deal from Barnsley in January, with the 24-year-old set to return to his parent club. There is still an option for the Black Cats to make the deal permanent, though. Styles had been on Sunderland's radar since last summer's transfer window and made 12 Championship appearances following his move to Wearside.

2. Corry Evans - Set to leave

Corry Evans - Set to leave

Evans, 33, made three Championship appearances at the end of the 2023/24 season after returning from an ACL injury. Sunderland had a one-year option to extend the midfielder's contract, yet opted not to renew the deal. Evans will be fondly remembered by Black Cats supporters after captaining the side during their League One promotion campaign.

3. Mason Burstow - Set to leave

Mason Burstow - Set to leave

Sunderland signed Burstow on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea in the summer, after trying to agree a permanent deal. The 20-year-old striker endured a challenging season on Wearside and will return to his parent club ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

4. Ellis Taylor - Set to leave

Ellis Taylor - Set to leave

Taylor has come through the ranks at Sunderland, representing the club at under-9s level. The 21-year-old has made five appearances for the Black Cats' first team, yet his contract won't be renewed this summer. He has certainly given himself a good chance of finding a new club after impressing for Sunderland's under-21s side, captaining them to the final of Premier League 2. returned from an injury setback in recent weeks, with his contract set to expire this summer.

