Ex-Sunderland, Leeds and Sheffield United men set to leave SPL club ahead of summer transfer window
Former Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin is one of five first-team players who will leave Rangers this summer.
The 36-year-old joined the SPL side in 2020 when he moved away from Sunderland and has made 46 senior appearances since the switch. McLaughlin didn’t feature for Rangers’ first team during the 2023/24 campaign, though, after falling down the pecking order at Ibrox.
Former Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram and ex-Leeds forward Kemar Roofe will also leave Rangers following the end of their contracts this summer, along with full-back Borna Barisic and midfielder Ryan Jack.
McLaughlin made 90 appearances for Sunderland after joining the club following the Black Cats’ relegation to League One, arriving from Scottish side Hearts. The goalkeeper has also earned two caps for Scotland’s national team.
