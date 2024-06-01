First-team coach leaves Sunderland to take job at League Two club
and live on Freeview channel 276
Anthony Hayes has left his first-team coaching role at Sunderland to become assistant manager at League Two side Gillingham.
Hayes joined Sunderland on a short-term contract in February, after previously working as an assistant manager at Charlton, to assist interim boss Mike Dodds on Wearside.
After a short spell in the North East, Hayes will now become part of Mark Bonner’s coaching team at Gillingham, following the latter’s appointment at the Priestfield Stadium last month.
On joining Gillingham as assistant manager, Hayes told the club’s website: "I am really excited and delighted to be here. I am looking forward to the challenge. We now have to concentrate on the work we do on a daily basis that is going to give the players the best chance of winning football matches."
On X, Sunderland’s official account posted: “We can today confirm the departure of Anthony Hayes, who joins Gillingham as assistant manager following the expiration of his contract on Wearside. Best of luck for the future, Anthony!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.