Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland AFC news as a first-team coach leaves the club to join League Two side Gillingham.

Anthony Hayes has left his first-team coaching role at Sunderland to become assistant manager at League Two side Gillingham.

Hayes joined Sunderland on a short-term contract in February, after previously working as an assistant manager at Charlton, to assist interim boss Mike Dodds on Wearside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a short spell in the North East, Hayes will now become part of Mark Bonner’s coaching team at Gillingham, following the latter’s appointment at the Priestfield Stadium last month.

On joining Gillingham as assistant manager, Hayes told the club’s website: "I am really excited and delighted to be here. I am looking forward to the challenge. We now have to concentrate on the work we do on a daily basis that is going to give the players the best chance of winning football matches."