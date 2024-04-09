Leeds United 0 Sunderland 0: Highlights as hosts are denied penalty after Luke O'Nien handball
Sunderland held automatic promotion chasers Leeds to a goalless draw at Elland Road in the Championship.
The hosts dominated possession but couldn’t find a breakthrough despite piling on the pressure in the second half. Sunderland were fortunate not to concede a penalty when the ball hit Luke O’Nien on the arm inside the Black Cats’ box, yet the referee waved play on.
Here’s how the game played out:
Leeds vs Sunderland
RECAP: Leeds 0 Sunderland 0
Leeds XI: Meslier, Gray (Roberts, 82), Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gruev, Kamara (Gnonto, 71), James (Joseph, 82), Summerville, Rutter, Bamford (Piroe, 82)
Subs: Darlow, Cresswell, Cooper, Byram, Roberts, Anthony, Gnonto, Piroe, Joseph
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Pembele (Alese, 68), Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Styles, Neil, Ekwah, Rigg (Roberts, 59), Clarke, Bellingham (Hemir, 90+3)
Subs: Bishop, Alese, Hjelde, Roberts, Ba, Mundle, Aouchiche, Dack, Hemir
It's Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s Championship match against Leeds United at Elland Road.
The Black Cats beat Daniel Farke’s side 1-0 in the reverse fixture back in December but face a difficult task against a team who haven’t lost at home in the league all season.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction. Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.
Dodds on Leeds
Here’s what Sunderland boss Mike Dodds had to say when asked about facing Leeds at Elland Road.
“It’s going to be a tough game. There are no easy games in this league. We are going to have to go there and be at 100 per cent. We are looking forward to it, I’m looking forward to it. These are the sorts of games I relish. Going out in front of 30,000 people at Elland Road, there are not many people who can say that. My mindset is to go and try to win the game, regardless of their record there.”
How Leeds are shaping up
Leeds’ 2-1 defeat against Coventry on Saturday was their first league defeat since December.
Daniel Farke’s side haven’t lost at home in the Championship this season, winning 16 and drawing four, with promotion to the Premier League on the line.
The Whites sit third in the table, a point behind Ipswich and two behind Leicester.
Leeds defender Ethan Ampadu, who has started every league game for the club this season, has been struggling with an illness and will be assessed ahead of the match.
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Dodds said in his pre-match press conference that Sunderland were dealing with a few knocks after Saturday’s game against Bristol City.
Nazariy Rusyn (below) has missed the side’s last four matches with a calf injury and remains unavailable, with Dennis Cirkin, Elliot Embleton, Niall Huggins, Corry Evans and Jenson Seelt also sidelined for tonight’s match.
Aji Alese could return to Sunderland’s starting XI after coming off the bench against Bristol City on Saturday.
Farke on Sunderland
Here’s what Leeds boss Daniel Farke had to say when it was suggested Sunderland have little to play for this season:
“Nothing to play for in this business is relative. Each point is important. It says a lot about the ambition of this club that they have had managerial changes. It says enough about the ambition of this club and where they want to finish. They have lots of individual quality. They’ve not had the best period in the last weeks and months, but like for every other team, a game against Leeds is the biggest stage and spotlight.”
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for tonight’s match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Alese, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts, Aouchiche, Clarke, Bellingham
Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gruev, Kamara, James, Rutter, Summerville, Piroe
