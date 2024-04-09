“It’s going to be a tough game. There are no easy games in this league. We are going to have to go there and be at 100 per cent. We are looking forward to it, I’m looking forward to it. These are the sorts of games I relish. Going out in front of 30,000 people at Elland Road, there are not many people who can say that. My mindset is to go and try to win the game, regardless of their record there.”