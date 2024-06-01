Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham is being tracked by multiple Premier League clubs.

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham is attracting interest from Premier League clubs - but what are the chances of a top-flight side making a move for him this summer?

Crystal Palace and Brentford are among those said to be interested in the 18-year-old, who started 43 Championship matches during the 2023/24 season and scored seven goals. The length of Bellingham’s Sunderland contract was never disclosed following his move to Wearside last summer, when it was announced he’d signed a ‘long-term’ deal.

To find out more, we caught up with Dom Smith from the Evening Standard to ask about Palace’s interest.

Which positions are the priorities for Palace to strengthen this summer?

DS: “Palace's positions of priority are largely dependent on which players leave, given repeated interest in the likes of Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi. Centre-back is a priority regardless, because of Oliver Glasner’s preference for a back three. So is attacking midfield, hence the attempt to get Daichi Kamada in from Lazio and the interest in Bellingham.”

Is Bellingham one of their top targets and how genuine their interest is?

DS: “Their interest is genuine and longstanding but it isn’t anywhere near as advanced as the moves for Barcelona defender Chadi Riad and Kamada at the moment, which are genuine moves that could take place imminently. At the moment, interest in Bellingham is just that — he is on a transfer shortlist.”

How often do you think he would play in the Premier League if he moved to Palace?

DS: “Fairly regularly, but Palace already have a number of starting midfielders (Adam Wharton, Cheick Doucoure and Jefferson Lerma) and starting attackers (Eze and Olise). Game time would likely begin off the bench.”

Would Palace be prepared to pay a big transfer fee on Bellingham this summer?