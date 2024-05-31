Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Several clubs are said to be tracking Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi who could be made available on loan during this summer’s transfer window.

Crystal Palace will reportedly wait until July before making a decision whether to loan out winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Sunderland were one of several Championship clubs credited with interest in the 21-year-old last summer, along with Leicester and Ipswich before both clubs won promotion to the Premier League. Portsmouth and Hull have also been linked with Rak-Sakyi in recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following an impressive loan spell at Charlton during the 2022/23 season, Palace made the decision to keep Rak-Sakyi at Selhurst Park rather than loan him out for a second successive campaign. Yet, after picking up a hamstring injury in November, the winger was sidelined for five months and made just six Premier League appearances this term.

It’s now been reported by South London News that Palace will wait until the middle of July to make a decision on whether to loan out Rak-Sakyi and teenage midfielder David Ozoh. The report also claims Championship side Millwall are admirers of the pair.