Crystal Palace to make transfer decision on winger amid Sunderland, Portsmouth and Millwall 'interest'
Crystal Palace will reportedly wait until July before making a decision whether to loan out winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
Sunderland were one of several Championship clubs credited with interest in the 21-year-old last summer, along with Leicester and Ipswich before both clubs won promotion to the Premier League. Portsmouth and Hull have also been linked with Rak-Sakyi in recent months.
Following an impressive loan spell at Charlton during the 2022/23 season, Palace made the decision to keep Rak-Sakyi at Selhurst Park rather than loan him out for a second successive campaign. Yet, after picking up a hamstring injury in November, the winger was sidelined for five months and made just six Premier League appearances this term.
It’s now been reported by South London News that Palace will wait until the middle of July to make a decision on whether to loan out Rak-Sakyi and teenage midfielder David Ozoh. The report also claims Championship side Millwall are admirers of the pair.
Rak-Sakyi has three years left on his contract at Palace after signing a five-year deal with the club in 2022.
