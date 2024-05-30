Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s search for Michael Beale’s permanent successor remains ongoing

Sunderland’s search for a new head coach is ongoing despite claims that a deal has been reached with the former Young Boys boss Raphael Wicky.

Wicky, who left his role with the Swiss club earlier this year, is on the search for a new club and was linked with the vacancy on Wearside yesterday. He has also been linked with the vacancy at Burnley following Vincent Kompany’s departure. A report from Italy claimed on Thursday afternoon that Wicky had agreed a two-year deal with Sunderland, with the option of an additional year. Sources on Wearside have indicated that this is not the case, and that Sunderland’s search for a new head coach remains ongoing. No resolution is thought to be imminent at this stage, with a number of candidates in the frame and the club still assessing their options. Wicky is not thought to be one of those, at this stage.

Will Still remains the overwhelming favourite with the bookmakers following his departure from Stade de Reims shortly before the end of the Ligue 1 campaign and while there has been dialogue between the parties in recent weeks, it is not yet clear whether that interest will progress. Still, who also had talks with Norwich City before their appointment of Johannes Hoff Thorup this week, is now said to be of interest to Ligue 1 side RC Lens. Lens, who finished seventh last season, are preparing for the imminent departure of their head coach Franck Heisse for OGC Nice.