Sunderland fans have voiced their opinions on the club’s next head coach hunt

Sunderland are still searching for the next head coach following the tenures of Michael Beale and Mike Dodds.

Former Rangers and QPR boss Beale was sacked 101 days ago with Mike Dodds placed in interim charge of the first team until the end of last season. Sunderland finished 16th in the Championship following a poor end to the campaign.

It is now 26 days since the season ended with no word yet on who Sunderland’s new head coach will be. There has also been no communication from the club on the matter. Many potential candidates are likely still weighing up their options and/or away on holiday during the off-season.

However, some supporters are starting to grow tired of the length of time it is taking for Sunderland to secure their next head coach. The Echo polled supporters on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to gauge a snapshot into the minds of fans currently.

We asked: Are you worried or happy to give Sunderland more time this summer? Out of the 2,494 fans polled, 20.9 per cent stated that the Black Cats should be given more time during the off-season. 39 per cent of supporters said that they were worried by the lack of movement and 40.1 per cent said they had lost interest.

Andrew Malcolmson added: “It’s the wall of silence that’s the most frustrating part. The odd little rumour .. personally would have liked someone in place, getting to work ASAP.”

Hannah Brown said: “Worried that we have taken our time to appoint our no1 choice who is out of work, but if they want to make sure that this choice is 100% correct right person to take us to the next step then ok. So double-edged sword?”

Matt Crighton explained his view: “It is 100 days. But that’s only since Beale was sacked or whatever I guess. The club were clear it was Dodds till the end of the season which was just under three weeks ago. Not one club is kicking a ball for pre-season yet so no drama yet.”

Chris Howe added: “In theory, I'm happy to wait if it results with the right appointment, I just have no faith that will happen.”

Andy Turner said: “The season just ended, everyone’s away on jollies, rather they took this time to get the right appt. Will have been waiting to see who came available I imagine, not too concerned.”

Michael Cowie explained: “Lost interest. No real reason to get an appointment done ASAP now anyways, let’s just wait patiently and see who we get.”

Owen Wallace added: “Lost interest, nothing of any particular interest will happen until a head coach is appointed so no point trying to keep up with the rumours.”