Transfers: Sunderland, Leeds United and Derby County linked with Nottingham Forest man
Sunderland have been linked with a new name ahead of the summer transfer window.
Sunderland are set to battle it out with their Championship rivals over the signing of soon-to-be former Nottingham Forest youngster Ateef Konate.
A report from Africa Foot claims that Sunderland alongside Leeds United and recently promoted Derby County are interested in the player this summer. Their report also says Huddersfield, Westerlo and Vitesse Arnhem are also showing an interest.
The Nottingham Forest man recently revealed that he would be leaving Nottingham Forest when his contract expired next month. On social media, he wrote: “It's time for me to say goodbye, I want to thank everyone who contributed to my progress during these 4 seasons. Ups and downs, but that's what this job requires. I will remember the positive for the rest of my life. Thank you Reds.”
The 23-year-old French attacking midfielder made just three appearances for Forest’s first team in four years at the club, playing predominately in the Premier League 2 for their under-21s side. The player spent some time at Oxford United in League One during 2022-23, playing in five league games for the club.
Sunderland have also reportedly ‘opened talks’ with West Ham striker Devin Mubama, according to reports.
The teenager’s contract is set to expire at the London Stadium this summer. The 19-year-old was linked with multiple clubs during the January transfer window when Sunderland, West Brom and Premier League club Everton were said to be monitoring his situation.
Mubama made just five league appearances last season and has played 18 times for West Ham’s first team after coming through the club’s academy. Mubama reportedly rejected a contract from West Ham as the player seeks first-team opportunities next campaign.
Football Insider says: “The compensation fee will be set by a tribunal unless his new club can agree terms with the Irons, with Sunderland currently exploring a deal to take him to the Stadium of Light,” but added “multiple other Championship clubs joining the Black Cats in the race to secure his signature.”
