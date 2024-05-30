Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have been linked with a new name ahead of the summer transfer window

Sunderland have been linked with a new name ahead of the summer transfer window.

Sunderland are set to battle it out with their Championship rivals over the signing of soon-to-be former Nottingham Forest youngster Ateef Konate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report from Africa Foot claims that Sunderland alongside Leeds United and recently promoted Derby County are interested in the player this summer. Their report also says Huddersfield, Westerlo and Vitesse Arnhem are also showing an interest.

The Nottingham Forest man recently revealed that he would be leaving Nottingham Forest when his contract expired next month. On social media, he wrote: “It's time for me to say goodbye, I want to thank everyone who contributed to my progress during these 4 seasons. Ups and downs, but that's what this job requires. I will remember the positive for the rest of my life. Thank you Reds.”

The 23-year-old French attacking midfielder made just three appearances for Forest’s first team in four years at the club, playing predominately in the Premier League 2 for their under-21s side. The player spent some time at Oxford United in League One during 2022-23, playing in five league games for the club.

Divin Mubama reports

Sunderland have also reportedly ‘opened talks’ with West Ham striker Devin Mubama, according to reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager’s contract is set to expire at the London Stadium this summer. The 19-year-old was linked with multiple clubs during the January transfer window when Sunderland, West Brom and Premier League club Everton were said to be monitoring his situation.

Mubama made just five league appearances last season and has played 18 times for West Ham’s first team after coming through the club’s academy. Mubama reportedly rejected a contract from West Ham as the player seeks first-team opportunities next campaign.