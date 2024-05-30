Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest news and gossip concerning some of Sunderland’s Championship rivals.

Sunderland aren’t the only Championship team searching for a new head coach - with clubs looking to make appointments before the start of pre-season.

Here’s some of the latest news and gossip concerning some of the Black Cats’ league rivals.

Burnley looking for Vincent Kompany’s successor

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Burnley have seen manager Vincent Kompany leave the club to join German giants Bayern Munich.

Former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper was initially linked with the job at Turf Moor but is said to have declined the opportunity. Frank Lampard is reportedly a contender to take charge of the Clarets, though, with the Sun’s Alan Nixon reporting the former Chelsea head coach is ‘due to hold talks’ about the vacancy.

Hull close to making appointment

Hull City are another club without a head coach after sacking Liam Rosenior earlier this month.

Former Hamburg boss Tim Walter has been a clear favourite to replace Rosenior at the MKM Stadium, with Sky Sports reporting ‘the German is expected in the UK to finalise the deal over the weekend.’

Norwich find David Wagner replacement

One club who have made an appointment is Norwich, who have named FC Nordsjaelland manager Johannes Hoff Thorup as their new head coach on a three-year contract.