The move could change how Sunderland fans can watch their team on television

A free-to-air broadcaster is reportedly in talks to bring some Championship football games to terrestrial television.

British broadcaster ITV are said to be in discussions with Sky Sports over a £15million sublicensing deal to show up to 20 live matches from the Championship and Carabao Cup on free-to-air television next season. The deal would likely have an impact on fans of Sunderland should their games be selected.

Sky’s new five-year deal with the EFL comes into effect at the start of the 2024-25 campaign and allows the broadcaster to show more than 1,000 matches from all three divisions and cup competitions. Supporters can only watch these games with a subscription to the service in its various guises with no matches currently available on free television.

According to the i newspaper, Sky wants more exposure for EFL clubs and its own broadcast service, while also generating some revenue to offset the cost of the deal. ITV could pay Sky Sports a fee of around £15million which would go some way to recuperating the £935million the pay-TV broadcaster have paid to the EFL.

Reports have stated that Sky have held “preliminary talks” with Channel 4 and Channel 5, but ITV is believed to have “offered the most attractive proposal.” ITV is already the EFL’s highlights partner, showing action from the leagues each game day in a Match of the Day style programme,