Sunderland 0 Millwall 1: Highlights as Duncan Watmore goal gives visitors big win at the Stadium of Light

Live updates as Sunderland face Millwall in the Championship at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 20th Apr 2024, 08:57 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 17:30 BST
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Millwall at the Stadium of Light in the Championship

After a goalless first half, former Sunderland forward Duncan Watmore scored the game’s only goal after coming off the bench for the visitors. It means the Black Cats have gone six games without a win at home.

Here’s how the game played out:

Sunderland vs Millwall

14:20 BSTUpdated 17:15 BST

RECAP: Sunderland 0 Millwall 1 (Watmore, 71)

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Pembele (Ba, 62), O’Nien, Ballard, Alese (Evans, 81), Styles (Mundle, 81), Bellingham, Ekwah, Rigg (Aouchiche, 62), Clarke, Dack (Hume, 45)

Subs: Bishop, Hume, Hjelde, Evans, Ba, Mundle, Aouchiche, Hemir, Burstow

Millwall XI: Sarkic, Leonard, Tanganga, Cooper, McNamara, Honeyman (Watmore, 67), De Norre (Norton-Cuffy, 87), Saville, Longman (Hutchinson, 87), Fleming, Obafemi (Bradshaw, 67)

Subs: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, Mayor, Norton-Cuffy, Harding, Esse, Watmore, Nisbet, Bradshaw

17:15 BSTUpdated 17:30 BST

Reaction from the bosses

16:59 BSTUpdated 16:59 BST

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 0 MILLWALL 1

Reaction from the Stadium of Light.

16:56 BST

90+7' Over from Ekwah

Ekwah fires over after a short free-kick.

16:54 BST

90+5' Patterson up

Patterson is up for a corner and almost turned the ball towards goal. It went behind for a goal kick.

16:52 BST

90+2' Almost an own goal

Norton-Cuffy’s low cross is almost turned into his own net by Bellingham but Patterson palms the ball away.

16:50 BST

90+1' Bellingham booked

Bellingham is booked for a challenge on Leonard.

16:49 BST

SEVEN minutes added time

Seven minutes added on.

16:49 BST

90' Hume shot blocked

Hume’s low effort is blocked.

16:46 BST

87' Double change for Millwall

ON: Norton-Cuffy and Hutchinson

OFF: Longman and De Norre

