Sunderland 0 Millwall 1: Highlights as Duncan Watmore goal gives visitors big win at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Millwall at the Stadium of Light in the Championship
After a goalless first half, former Sunderland forward Duncan Watmore scored the game’s only goal after coming off the bench for the visitors. It means the Black Cats have gone six games without a win at home.
Here’s how the game played out:
Sunderland vs Millwall
RECAP: Sunderland 0 Millwall 1 (Watmore, 71)
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Pembele (Ba, 62), O’Nien, Ballard, Alese (Evans, 81), Styles (Mundle, 81), Bellingham, Ekwah, Rigg (Aouchiche, 62), Clarke, Dack (Hume, 45)
Subs: Bishop, Hume, Hjelde, Evans, Ba, Mundle, Aouchiche, Hemir, Burstow
Millwall XI: Sarkic, Leonard, Tanganga, Cooper, McNamara, Honeyman (Watmore, 67), De Norre (Norton-Cuffy, 87), Saville, Longman (Hutchinson, 87), Fleming, Obafemi (Bradshaw, 67)
Subs: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, Mayor, Norton-Cuffy, Harding, Esse, Watmore, Nisbet, Bradshaw
Reaction from the bosses
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 0 MILLWALL 1
Reaction from the Stadium of Light.
90+7' Over from Ekwah
Ekwah fires over after a short free-kick.
90+5' Patterson up
Patterson is up for a corner and almost turned the ball towards goal. It went behind for a goal kick.
90+2' Almost an own goal
Norton-Cuffy’s low cross is almost turned into his own net by Bellingham but Patterson palms the ball away.
90+1' Bellingham booked
Bellingham is booked for a challenge on Leonard.
SEVEN minutes added time
Seven minutes added on.
90' Hume shot blocked
Hume’s low effort is blocked.
87' Double change for Millwall
ON: Norton-Cuffy and Hutchinson
OFF: Longman and De Norre
