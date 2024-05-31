Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland man Chris Rigg has suffered a minor injury while away with England.

Rigg captained England’s under-17s side as they were beaten on penalties by Italy at the European U17 Championships in Cyprus but was taken off in the 88th minute of the game with the two sides heading towards extra-time.

The Echo understands Hebburn-born Rigg was withdrawn due to a minor injury. Sources say the Sunderland first teamer suffered a slight hip issue toward the end of the game but isn’t thought to be serious. Rigg suffered a heavy impact as normal time fizzled out and was withdrawn as a precautionary measure.

Rigg made 21 Championship appearances for Sunderland’s first team during the 2023-24 season, starting eight of the side’s last 11 matches. His progress has led to interest from multiple Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Newcastle, with Sunderland hoping the chance to play senior football will convince him to stay.

The midfielder signed a two-year scholarship deal with the Black Cats last summer, yet FA rules mean Rigg can’t sign a professional contract until after his 17th birthday on June 18.

Rigg continues to be the subject of transfer interest with the highly-rated youth prodigy seen as one of the premier talents in world football for his age. The likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all understood to be keen on Rigg.

