Sunderland 0 Hull 1: Highlights as Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho gives visitors Championship win
How it played out as Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Hull City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship..
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Hull City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship - with calls for Michael Beale to be 'sacked in the morning' after the full-time whistle.
After a goalless first half, Beale’s side fell a goal behind in the 71st minute when Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho put the visitors ahead. The result means Sunderland drop to eighth in the Championship table.
Here's how the game played out:
Sunderland vs Hull
LIVE: Sunderland 0 Hull 1 (Carvalho, 71)
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Seelt, Ballard, O'Nien, Hume, Neil, Ekwah, Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke, Rusyn (Hemir, 72)
Subs: Bishop, Triantis, Pembele, Ba, Rigg, Aouchiche, Bennette, Hemir, Burstow
Hull XI: Allsop, Coyle, Greaves, Jones, Jacob, Slater, Docherty, Morton, Lokilo (Sayyadmanesh, 88), Carvalho (McLoughlin, 83) , Tufan (Sharp, 66)
Subs: Ingram, Mcloughlin, Sayyadmanesh, Vaughan, Smith, Green, Sellars-Fleming, Ashbee, Sharp
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 0 HULL 1
Loud boos from the home fans at full-time.
90+4' Clarke booked
Now Clarke is booked for stopping a Hull counter attack.
90+3' Patterson up for a corner
Patterson is up for a Sunderland corner but the ball is headed away.
FIVE minutes added time
Five minutes added on.
88' Jacob booked
Jacob is booked for kicking the ball away to delay a Sunderland free-kick.
88' Another Hull change
ON: Sayyadmanesh
OFF: Lokilo
87' Scramble in the penalty box
Pritchard's in-swinging corner could have dropped anywhere there but Allsop was able to gather the loose ball.
83' Another Hull change
ON: McLoughlin
OFF: Carvalho
83' Allsop booked
Hull goalkeeper Allsop is shown a yellow card for running over to the linesman and shouting that offside wasn't given against Ba.
The Sunderland man won a corner but Pritchard's free-kick was headed away.