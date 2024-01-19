News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland 0 Hull 1: Highlights as Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho gives visitors Championship win

How it played out as Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Hull City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship..

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 19th Jan 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 22:18 GMT
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Hull City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship - with calls for Michael Beale to be 'sacked in the morning' after the full-time whistle.

After a goalless first half, Beale’s side fell a goal behind in the 71st minute when Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho put the visitors ahead. The result means Sunderland drop to eighth in the Championship table.

Here's how the game played out:

Sunderland vs Hull

19:09 GMTUpdated 21:47 GMT

LIVE: Sunderland 0 Hull 1 (Carvalho, 71)

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Seelt, Ballard, O'Nien, Hume, Neil, Ekwah, Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke, Rusyn (Hemir, 72)

Subs: Bishop, Triantis, Pembele, Ba, Rigg, Aouchiche, Bennette, Hemir, Burstow

Hull XI: Allsop, Coyle, Greaves, Jones, Jacob, Slater, Docherty, Morton, Lokilo (Sayyadmanesh, 88), Carvalho (McLoughlin, 83) , Tufan (Sharp, 66)

Subs: Ingram, Mcloughlin, Sayyadmanesh, Vaughan, Smith, Green, Sellars-Fleming, Ashbee, Sharp

21:57 GMT

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 0 HULL 1

Loud boos from the home fans at full-time.

21:52 GMT

90+4' Clarke booked

Now Clarke is booked for stopping a Hull counter attack.

21:51 GMT

90+3' Patterson up for a corner

Patterson is up for a Sunderland corner but the ball is headed away.

21:50 GMT

FIVE minutes added time

Five minutes added on.

21:48 GMT

88' Jacob booked

Jacob is booked for kicking the ball away to delay a Sunderland free-kick.

21:46 GMT

88' Another Hull change

ON: Sayyadmanesh

OFF: Lokilo

21:46 GMT

87' Scramble in the penalty box

Pritchard's in-swinging corner could have dropped anywhere there but Allsop was able to gather the loose ball.

21:42 GMT

83' Another Hull change

ON: McLoughlin

OFF: Carvalho

21:42 GMT

83' Allsop booked

Hull goalkeeper Allsop is shown a yellow card for running over to the linesman and shouting that offside wasn't given against Ba.

The Sunderland man won a corner but Pritchard's free-kick was headed away.

