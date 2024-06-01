Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland teenager Tom Watson has impressed for the club’s under-21s team this season.

Sunderland’s under-21s boss Graeme Murty says the club need to manage Tom Watson’s development following the winger’s eye-catching performances this season.

The 17-year-old winger scored five goals and provided five assists in 15 Premier League 2 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, with the young Black Cats reaching the final of the competition before losing 3-1 against Tottenham. Despite not scoring, Watson, who has made two appearances for Sunderland’s first team, impressed again at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, up against Spurs right-back Nile John who was substituted in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked about Watson after the match, Murty told the Echo: “He is a talent and people are looking at him, and I’m not surprised they had to take their right-back off because he was getting the better of him on a regular basis. We need to make sure that he doesn’t get disheartened when that doesn’t turn into goals.

“We have to make sure we continue to develop him because he has some really, really good attributes but he’s not the finished article yet. There is still so much to come from him, and that for me is the best part of this job as a whole.