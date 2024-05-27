Sunderland U21s boss delivers honest verdict after Tottenham loss in Premier League 2 final
Sunderland’s under-21s boss Graeme Murty didn’t feel his side deserved to lose 3-1 against Tottenham in the final of Premier League 2.
The scoreline felt harsh on the young Black Cats after two goals from Spurs striker Will Lankshear either side of half-time, before Tottenham captain George Abbott added a third in stoppage time. Timur Tuterov then scored a consolation goal for the visitors just before the end at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
“I didn’t think they were that much better than us,” Murty told the Echo after the match. “I didn’t think 3-1 reflected the game. As I’ve said to the players, we stated at the start of the game the team that was most ruthless would win the game and I think it turned out that way.
“For all of our play and all of our chances we created, we weren’t as ruthless as they were. We credit them, they are a really, really good side but we have pushed them to the wire every time we’ve played them.
“I wish their staff weren’t so nice because they keep patting me on the back and saying how good we are. They are really good people and I know they work extremely hard. I credit them and respect them for what they’ve done, but I thought my lads deserved more.
“I think we created really good opportunities and have gone toe-to-toe with the best (under-21s) team in the country. I think the least we deserved was a draw. That can come over that I’m being begrudging to our opponents, and I’m not because they are an excellent team, but I thought from what I saw from my players they deserve more than they got.”
