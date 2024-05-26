Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some of the big talking points after Sunderland U21s were beaten in the Premier League 2 final by Tottenham U21s at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sunderland’s under-21s fell just short as they were beaten by Tottenham in the final of Premier League 2 - yet there’s plenty to be positive about for the young Black Cats.

Graeme Murty’s side lost 3-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after two close-range finishes from Spurs striker Will Lankshear either side of half-time. Tottenham captain George Abbott then added a third in stoppage time before Timur Tuterov scored a consolation goal for the visitors.

The scoreline felt harsh on Sunderland, who created multiple chances and were confident in possession, with Harrison Jones and Tom Watson hitting the post. Here are some of the big talking points after a hugely encouraging campaign for Graeme Murty’s team.

Ellis Taylor puts himself in the shop window

Out of Sunderland’s starting XI which featured against Tottenham, Ellis Taylor is the only player who won’t be at the club next season, with his contract set to expire this summer.

The 21-year-old has certainly given himself a good opportunity to find a new club, though, following some excellent performances in the knockout stages of Premier League 2.

Taylor has predominantly played as a right-back for Sunderland’s under-21s side this term, and was forced to show his defensive attributes against tricky Spurs winger Yago Santiago at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Yet the youngster has also demonstrated his fine finishing qualities this campaign, scoring nine goals in 15 appearances for the young Black Cats. Hopefully he’s done enough to earn a contract at another EFL club.

The future is bright

Despite the result, Sunderland’s run to the final is an impressive achievement considering they were playing in the second division of Premier League 2 last season - before the competition merged into one league consisting of 26 clubs with category one academies.

The young Black Cats have progressed further than many of the country’s best academy teams, with most of their youngsters under contract for next season.

Out of the starting XI which started against Tottenham, eight of the players are under contract for the next campaign , while new contracts have been offered to centre-backs Luke Bell (17) and Henry Fieldson (18) following the end of their youth deals. Chris Rigg, who is representing England’s under-17s side, and Marshall Burke, who picked up an injury, have also been regulars for the under-21s side this season but weren’t involved against Spurs.

This young side has a clear identity, with clear instructions to play out from the back and show for the ball. They have also demonstrated an impressive fighting mentality, coming from behind in three successive knockout matches to reach the final. It should stand them in good stead for the future.

Players to watch in pre-season

We can certainly expect to see some of Sunderland’s under-21s players this summer, starting with pre-season friendlies against South Shields and Gateshead on Saturday, July 13 - when the first-team squad will be split.

Caden Kelly (20), Oliver Bainbridge (18), Tom Watson (17) and Harrison Jones (19) were all named in the first-team squad during the 2023/24 season and are certainly players to keep a close eye on.

With Kelly being one of the older members of the under-21s team, a loan move may be beneficial at this stage of his career to gain more experience of senior football. Other members of the squad like Watson could move between the first team and under-21s set-up next season as they continue to develop. The 17-year-old winger was once again Sunderland’s main attacking threat again against Spurs, making direct runs down the left where he can cut inside or dribble down the outside.

Sunderland U21s XI: Richardson, Taylor, Fieldson, Bell (Lavery, 89), Bainbridge, Middlemas, H. Jones (J. Jones, 78), Watson, Kelly, Tutierov, Ogunsuyi

Subs not used: Chibueze, Chungh, Ryder

Goals: Tutierov (90+6)

Tottenham U21s XI: Gunter, King, Ashcroft, Casanova, John (McKnight, 75), Donley, Hall (Ajayi, 90), Abbott, Lankshear, Santiago, Soonsup-Bell (Akamrich, 69)

Subs not used: Keeley, Williams